Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,039,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 368,395 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,298,000 after buying an additional 350,221 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

