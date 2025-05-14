DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $5,839,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $14,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DRH opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.