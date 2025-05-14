Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,880,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,821,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,367,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

