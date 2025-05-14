Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after buying an additional 2,484,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

