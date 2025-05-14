Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

