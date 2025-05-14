90,000 Shares in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $15,995,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 187,503 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 428,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.