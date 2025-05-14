Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Birkenstock by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,365,000 after acquiring an additional 795,382 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $37,153,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Birkenstock by 9,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 465,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

View Our Latest Report on BIRK

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.