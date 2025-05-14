Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,691 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

