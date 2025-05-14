NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 17.8%

NYSE UNH opened at $311.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $309.10 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

