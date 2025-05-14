Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $624,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.77. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

