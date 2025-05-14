Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Lifted by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises approximately 4.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $73,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

