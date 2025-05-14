Insider Buying: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VSH stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

