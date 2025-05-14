Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

