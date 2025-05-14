Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 75,212 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

BSCT stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

