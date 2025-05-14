Ethic Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haleon by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 850,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 99,666 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Haleon Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

