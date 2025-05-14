Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.