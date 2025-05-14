Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,593 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,872. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

