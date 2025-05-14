Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,647 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $533,455 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LAD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.04 and a 1 year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

