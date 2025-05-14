Ethic Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $938,301. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.