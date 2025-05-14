15,656 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 401,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,458 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,677,000 after acquiring an additional 657,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.