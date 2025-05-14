American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Trimmed by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 757,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

