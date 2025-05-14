Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.77.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.61. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.