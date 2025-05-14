Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 1,300 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

