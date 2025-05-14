Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of TowneBank worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. TowneBank’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

