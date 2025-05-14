Investment Management Corp of Ontario Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $166,804,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $86,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 305.00%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,700 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,987 shares of company stock worth $422,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

