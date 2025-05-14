Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

