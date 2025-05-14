Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

