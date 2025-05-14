Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 700 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $101,122,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 727,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:FBIN opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

