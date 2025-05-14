Investment Management Corp of Ontario Reduces Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.