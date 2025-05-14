Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on Z shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Z stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

