EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,421 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.