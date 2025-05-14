EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,421 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
COPT Defense Properties Price Performance
CDP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $34.22.
COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
