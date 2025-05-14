D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.10 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Sandstorm Gold worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787,105 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,330,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

