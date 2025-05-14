EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.