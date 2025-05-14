D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 76,397 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2,570.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76,397 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 45.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $9,188,295 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

