Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 13,176 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after purchasing an additional 921,276 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

