EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $737.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

