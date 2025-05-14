Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $585,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,072,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,139 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.