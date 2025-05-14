Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

