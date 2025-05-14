Wrapped Bera (WBERA) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a market cap of $80.60 million and $8.27 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,352.57 or 0.99704384 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102,929.66 or 0.99108207 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bera Token Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 4.03753694 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7,767,245.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.