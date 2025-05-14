Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

