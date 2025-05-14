Pixer Eternity (PXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,622.57

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Pixer Eternity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pixer Eternity has a total market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $95,622.57 worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pixer Eternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pixer Eternity Token Profile

Pixer Eternity’s launch date was March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. The official website for Pixer Eternity is pixer.club. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity. Pixer Eternity’s official message board is medium.com/@pixereternity.

Buying and Selling Pixer Eternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.0102292 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94,481.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

