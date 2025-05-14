Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.9%

Mosaic stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after buying an additional 287,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

