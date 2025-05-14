Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

PAA opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

