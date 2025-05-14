Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $432.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.89 and a 52-week high of $474.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

