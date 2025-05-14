Head to Head Analysis: Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Blueprint Medicines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $350,000.00 6.99 -$40.31 million ($1.55) -0.06 Blueprint Medicines $562.12 million 11.42 -$67.09 million ($2.47) -40.24

Palatin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palatin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A N/A Blueprint Medicines -13.19% -77.49% -20.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palatin Technologies and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 4 13 1 2.83

Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $126.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats Blueprint Medicines on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, an NPR-A and NPR-binder to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, and medullary thyroid carcinoma; BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

