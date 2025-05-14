Staika Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Staika token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staika has a market cap of $42.37 million and $195,172.78 worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Staika has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,352.57 or 0.99704384 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102,929.66 or 0.99108207 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official message board for Staika is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,896.28860579 with 118,640,296.28860579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 1.00655667 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $200,189.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

