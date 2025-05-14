StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.