Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 23,705 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 766.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $309.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $310.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.37.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

