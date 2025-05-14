Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,120,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.