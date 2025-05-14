Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dycom Industries worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.7%

DY stock opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $207.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.37.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.